UP: FIR against Muslim man from Karnataka after teen goes missing

Gorakhpur police has registered an FIR against a Muslim man from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the district and forcing her to convert.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and under the new anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR was registered a week after the woman’s father lodged a missing person report when she did not return from college.

Police officers said one Mehboob has been named in the FIR on the basis of the woman’s call records and that they are not sure about the identity of the accused. A number in the call record was traced to Karnataka and a police team from Chiluatal police station in Gorakhpur has now left for there.

On January 5, the woman’s father, a retired Armyman, filed a missing person report, stating that he dropped his daughter at college the day before but she did not return. A week later, based on the woman’s call detail records, the father alleged that one Mehboob became her friend in 2019 after introducing himself as a Hindu and kidnapped her.