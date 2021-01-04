UP: Final dry run of vaccination tomorrow across 75 districts

The dry run will start at 10 am and continue till all beneficiaries have been attended. (Representational)

With the concluding phase of the dry run for Covid vaccination drive to be conducted across the state on Tuesday, the state Health Department on Sunday issued guidelines to all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates for the exercise, including ensuring that syringes, vaccine, Adverse Event Following Immunization kits and other logistics at the spot.

Earlier, it was announced that following the successful dry run held at six different places in Lucknow on Saturday, the state-wide dry run will be undertaken from January 5 at three urban and three rural centres in each of 75 districts with a minimum of two sessions. The dry run will start at 10 am and continue till all beneficiaries have been attended.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, officials have been asked to ensure that the waiting area and observation area have proper sitting arrangements, and the vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance – by 9.15 am. Prasad also said that sector officers will be appointed to ensure that the dry runs take place on time. These sector officers must inspect the sites a day in advance to check if the session sites are ready and have the necessary facilities.

“Beneficiaries should be informed to reach on time,” he said.