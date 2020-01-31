Wife of man who held children hostage in UP’s Farukhabad killed in operation

Police outside the house in which Subhash allegedly held hostage some women and children in the Mohammedabad area of Farrukhabad district, Thursday. (PTI Photo) Police outside the house in which Subhash allegedly held hostage some women and children in the Mohammedabad area of Farrukhabad district, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Wife of Subhash, the man who had held 23 children hostage in Uttar Pradesh’s Farukhabad Thursday and was later shot dead by the police, was also killed in the operation. The body of the deceased, Rubi Batham, is still inside the house which is locked by the police from the outside.

Officials are waiting for the bomb disposal squad to arrive and unlock the house, as a forensic team has found a huge amount of explosives, including four big crude bombs and smaller explosives inside. Officials have cautioned locals against going close to the house.

Locals claim they entered the house along with the police and beat Rubi Batham to death.

A member of the forensic team confirmed there was a rifle and a country-made pistol in the house. He added that a local police station in-charge and another policeman were injured after Subhas used wires to cause an explosion in the bricks stacked outside the house.

Read highlights of the Farrukhabad hostage situation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App