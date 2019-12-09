UP: Fake passport racket busted, 10 arrested; two cops suspended

(Representative Image) (Representative Image)

A fake passport racket was busted and 10 people, including two homeguards, arrested in Mau on Saturday. Two constable posted at Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), who are suspected to be involved in the racket, have been suspended and are on the run.

The two homeguards have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Singh, posted at Kopaganj, and Urdu translator Jameel Ahmed, posted at Mohammadabad police station. The other eight people are either agents or cyber cafe owners.

Police claimed to have recovered nine laptops, 11 cellphones, passport forms, four passports and Rs 50,000 in cash from their possession.

Mau Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya suspended constables Anil Vishwkarma and Sandhya Mishra.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mau, Shailendra Kumar Srivastava said that a letter had been sent to Azamgarh DIG for seeking action against LIU Inspector Ramdhani.

SP Anurag Arya said that the police recently got a tip-off that fake educational certificates of Class 10 were being used to make passports.

During preliminary inquiry, police found involvement of some policemen posted at LIU, and Kopaganj and Mohammadabad police stations in the racket.

“We found fake marksheets which were used for ECNR passports,” said Arya. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). Police have also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act.

