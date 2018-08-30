Expelled student shoots at principal in UP’s Bijnor

The student took the extreme step after he got rusticated from the school due to his behaviour. (Representational photo) The student took the extreme step after he got rusticated from the school due to his behaviour. (Representational photo)

A principal was shot at by a former student of his school at Seohara area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Thursday, according to ANI. The student was apparently angry after he was rusticated from the school owing to his behaviour. The victim was taken to the hospital and the student is on the run. An investigation into the incident is underway.

The bullet did not hit the principal and instead brushed past his shoulder because he ducked. “We had expelled the boy for his violent behaviour at school. He had come to us with his mother in the morning, but we denied his request to re-admit him,” said the Principal.

The accused had returned to the school alone after his visit in the morning. “I thought he had come to collect his Transfer Certificate from me, but he shot at my face. I dodged the bullet in time, so my life is saved,” the principal added. He has filed a complaint with the police under Section 307 of the IPC.

On August 4, in another incident, a 40-year-old private school principal was killed in Bargaon town in Saharanpur after being abducted. Police had said the principal of Paramount Public School was on his way to his native village Balu Majra when he was abducted. When his family heard no news from him, they lodged a missing person’s report with the Bargaon police station. Police said soon after, the family received a ransom call. In the morning, police were informed of a bullet-riddled body near Mora village, around 15 km from Balu Majra.

