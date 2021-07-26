UP Dy CM takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s mango remark

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark that he does not like mangoes from Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said, “If he (Rahul) does not like mangoes from UP, does he then like a pint of foreign liquor?”

Maurya was addressing party workers and media persons at the Meerut Circuit House after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in the district.

“We can understand why he (Rahul) does not like UP mangoes. This is because it was from UP’s Amethi that our sister, Smriti Irani, had defeated him at the party’s citadel in the previous Lok Sabha elections. While Smriti has become a minister at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi had to save his honour in a distant state.”

Rahul had won from the Wayanand Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On July 23, Rahul had addressed the media in New Delhi over the alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware. During the press meet, he had said, “I don’t like mangoes from UP, I like Andhra mangoes.”

Continuing with his barb at Rahul, Maurya said, “Please do not dishonour Uttar Pradesh by revealing your choice for the variety of mangoes.” He added, “There is no comparison between the work done during the 15-year BSP or SP rule and our government’s 52-week regime since 2017. When we talk of development, the Opposition parties in the state, mainly the SP, BSP, Congress and RLD, start raking up politics of caste or appeasement,” said Maurya.

Following Rahul’s remarks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier reacted strongly to it. “Rahul Gandhi, your taste is divisive, the entire country is familiar with your divisive principles,” the CM had tweeted. He added that such is the influence of divisive values on Rahul that he has made discrimination among fruits on the basis of region.

He further wrote, “But remember that the taste of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one.”