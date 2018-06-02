UP Deputy CM says Sita a test tube baby, BJP asks him to show restraint

Dinesh Sharma made the remarks Thursday night in a speech which went viral on Friday. (Express Photo) Dinesh Sharma made the remarks Thursday night in a speech which went viral on Friday. (Express Photo)

UTTAR PRADESH Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has suggested that goddess Sita was a test tube baby, embarrassing the BJP which rushed to control the damage by disapproving his comments and asking him to maintain restraint in his speeches.

Sharma made the remarks Thursday night in a speech which went viral on Friday.

“All of us know that Lord Ram returned from Lanka in Pushpak Vimaan. This proves that vimaan (aircaft) existed then. It is said goddess Sita was born in a ghada (pitcher). At that point in time, some project of test tube baby existed,” the BJP leader claimed.

“Janak (Sita’s father) used a plough, and a baby came out from the pitcher. She became Sitaji. This is some kind of technology which is similar to today’s test tube baby,” he added.

His reference to Sita, believed to be born in Bihar’s Mithila region and considered a revered figure there, alarmed the BJP’s top brass as it was believed that it would not go down well with the believers, whom the party considered a key constituency.

Expressing displeasure over his comments, the BJP national leadership is learnt to have asked him to exercise restraint in his speeches. Sources said party general secretary Bhupender Yadav called up Sharma to convey the leadership’s disapproval of his statement.

Recently, Sharma — whose portfolios also include education — had claimed that journalism had started during the Mahabharata era and likened Narada to Google. “Your Google has started now, but our Google started a long time back. Narad muni could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying ‘Narayana’ three times,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

