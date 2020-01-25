UP Diwas: Foundation stone laid for 18 Atal Residential Schools

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Divas Friday, laid foundation stone of 18 Atal Residential Schools for each of the 18 divisions in the state. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Divas Friday, laid foundation stone of 18 Atal Residential Schools for each of the 18 divisions in the state. (Express Photo)

Saying that his government would offer support to all the needy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Divas Friday, laid foundation stone of 18 Atal Residential Schools for each of the 18 divisions in the state, which would be meant for children of labourers as well as the destitute.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh as the state where the “most holy river in the world,” the Ganga, flows and the state which the country gave the most number of Prime Ministers, Adityanath said that in 70 years of history, no one bothered to look into the glorious past of the state. He claimed that it was when his government came to power that on the recommendation of former Governor Ram Naik, it was decided to celebrate UP Diwas on January 24, 2018, for the first time.

“Pradesh mein jiska koi nahi, uska sashan hoga,” said Chief Minister, while announcing and laying foundation stone of 18 Atal Residential Schools in the state. Chief Minister said that these schools would be built on the lines of Navyodaya Vidyalaya.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh as the land of Lord “Ram” and “Krishna”, Adityanath said “We are celebrating UP Divas for the third time today but 70 years have been completed and in 67-68 years, no one had the time to know about our own past to learn something from it,”. He further added that no society or nation can move forward by forgetting the past. “The glorious traditions of the past inspire us to move forward, and on the basis of past experience, we make plans to build out future” said Chief Minister.

He reminded people that holiest river of the world Ganga flows through longest distance in Uttar Pradesh, confluence of Ganga and Yamuna takes place in Uttar Pradesh, it is the land of Ram, who gave us the concept of Ram Rajya and Krishna, who taught us neither to show ourselves as helpless nor to run from problems.

“Na deenta dikhayenge aur na palayn karenge,” said CM, citing it as the message of Krishna.

Chief Minister informed that because of One district One product scheme launched by his Government in the first year of UP Divas, the exports have increased to 28 per cent at a time, when country’s export showed the growth rate of 7-8 per cent. He said that one the second UP Divas last year, his government had launched Vishwakarma Samman Yojna and this year foundation stone of Atal Residential Schools is being laid.

During the event, while sportspersons were conferred Laxmibai and Laxman awards, with a financial assitance of Rs 3.11 lakh each as award money.

Informing the gathering that today was “Mauni Amavasya”, Chief Minister said that by 8 am in the morning, around 50 lakh people had already taken bath in the holy river in Prayagraj.

