UP dist Congress wants rebel 23 expelled

Five-point resolution targets Jitin Prasada personally

Days after 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking sweeping changes at every level of the party, the Lakhimpur Kheri district Congress committee on Wednesday called an emergency meeting of its executive committee and passed five resolutions against those who wrote the letter, seeking their expulsion.

One of these resolutions sought disciplinary action against former Union minister Jitin Prasada, pointing out that he was the only one from UP.

The five-point resolution was sent to Sonia after it was passed, district Congress president Prahlad Patel said. “This is what the district executive committee felt; we were asked to give it in writing by AICC,” he said.

Prasada refused to comment.

The first resolution said Sonia is the topmost Congress leader and they have full faith in Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but in case there is a leadership change Rahul should be the party chief. They said the letter shows these leaders do not faith in either Sonia or the Congress. The third resolution said these leaders had done what the BJP government is doing, and the fourth sought disciplinary action and expulsion.

The fifth resolution targeted Jitin Prasada, saying his father had contested party elections against Sonia Gandhi but was still given Lok Sabha ticket and made a Union minister. Calling his act a case of “serious indiscipline”, the committee said it “believes strict disciplinary action should be taken against him”.

