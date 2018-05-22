UP: Death toll due to spurious liquor consumption rises to 15, 10 cops suspended

Ten people have been arrested so far and an equal number of policemen were also suspended for negligence. Five excise officials too were suspended. (Representational) Ten people have been arrested so far and an equal number of policemen were also suspended for negligence. Five excise officials too were suspended. (Representational)

Four more persons suspected to have fallen ill due to drinking spurious liquor have died since Sunday night, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat in the case to 15 on Monday. Police said two accused in the case, relatives of a former Samajwadi Party MLA, ran a cow shelter in Kanpur Nagar from where they supplied allegedly spurious liquor.

Ten people have been arrested so far and an equal number of policemen were also suspended for negligence. Five excise officials too were suspended. The last four deaths – three in Dehat and one in Nagar – were reported from hospitals in the districts.

“Eight deaths have been registered in Kanpur Dehat so far, while around a dozen people are still being treated,” said Kanpur Dehat SP Ratan Kant Pandey. “So far three people have been arrested in the case while two of the three others named in the case are absconding. We have announced a cash prize amount of Rs 25,000 each on these two accused – Satish Mishra and Buddhe.”

The third named accused, 85-year-old former Samajwadi Party MLA Ramswarup Gaur, has not been arrested considering his poor health, he added.

“In Kanpur Nagar the death toll so far is seven. So far we have arrested seven people in the case. While four of them have been sent to jail, three – Gaur’s grandsons Neeraj Singh and Vinay Singh, and a licensee of the government liquor shop Shyam Balak Yadav – are being questioned,” said Kanpur Nagar SSP Akhilesh Kumar. Gaur and his family members were included in the case based on a complaint from the families of the victims, said police.

“Gaur’s grandsons were found supplying liquor from a cow shelter. The cow shelter was busted on Saturday by the Kanpur Nagar police. However Gaur’s involvement is still being investigated,” said Kanpur (range) Inspector General (IG) Alok Singh, adding that the illegal liquor network is spread over five neighbouring districts.

Among the policemen suspended from both districts include the Rura police outpost in-charge (Kanpur Dehat) Rajiv Kumar and Rekepur outpost in-charge (Kanpur Nagar) Ravi Shankar Pandey.

Excise inspector Manish Kumar and excise head constable Ram Prakash Dixit from Kanpur Nagar, and excise inspector Nand Kumar Mishra, excise head constable Anil Dohre and excise constable Nilesh Kumar from Kanpur Dehat were suspended. The action was taken after Principal Secretary (Excise) Kalpana Awasthi visited the affected villages on Sunday and submitted a preliminary report to the state government.

