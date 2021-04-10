UP: 10 dead, 30 injured in truck-ambulance collision in Etawah

0 Comment(s) *
At least 10 people were killed and 30 more injured when an ambulance rammed into a truck on the Etawah-Mainpuri highway here, police said on Saturday.
The truck was in front of the ambulance when it suddenly applied brakes which led to the collision, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Omveer Singh said, adding that the accident took place on Friday evening.
The injured were hospitalised and the bodies of the deceased sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.
