UP Day celebrations to be held from January 24

The three-day statewide celebrations on the occasion of the “Uttar Pradesh Day” will start from January 24. Focussing on the theme, “Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh”, the event will be dedicated to those who have made the people of the state proud by their fighting spirit, unique thought process and resilience.

The Uttar Pradesh Day is celebrated every year on January 24 to mark the Foundation Day of the state.

Reviewing the preparations for the event here on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said this celebration will belong to every person of the state and should have mass participation.

“The way in which Uttar Pradesh has taken shape over the last three-and-a-half year by accepting every challenge as a new opportunity and emerging as a self-reliant state is something to be shown to all during this celebrations,” he said.

The CM said the state government will bestow “Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman” to all those who have contributed to the pride of the state by their sheer grit and dedication towards self-reliance — be it women of self-help groups (SHGs) or progressive farmers or artisans who scripted new sagas of success with their skills. The CM directed that the local talents should be encouraged through various programmes, ranging from local ethos, folk music and culture, that will be held across the state.