UP: Day before wedding, man abducted, killed

(Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man, who was to get married on Sunday, has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in Muzaffarnagar’s Hussainabad village, police said.

Police are yet to asecrtain the reason for the murder.

The police said the deceased, Abdul Wahab, was abducted by four masked men from his house around 2.30 am on Thursday. His family members lodged a case of abduction at Ratanpuri police station. The police and the family searched for Wahab but to no avail. On Saturday morning, villagers found his bullet-riddled body lying in a wheat field on Bhanwada-Tada Link Road near the village, said police.

“As per the FIR lodged by his family, Wahab was scheduled to get married on Sunday but was killed a day before the event. The family has claimed that the abductors could not be identified as they were wearing masks and it incident happened in the wee hours,” Deputy SP of Khatauli Ashish Pratap Singh told The Sunday Express on phone.

“We have lodged investigations against unidentified killers. He was shot in the skull and the body also bore multiple injury marks. We have also sought details of the mobile phone of the bride-to-be,” Singh said.

