UP: Dalit official hangs self, suicide note cites humiliation at farmers’ outfit meet

A 23-year-old village development officer has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, days after he allegedly faced casteist remarks and humiliation at a meeting of a farmers’ outfit.

In a suicide note recovered by police, Trivendra Kumar has reportedly accused “Kisan Union” and family members of two village pradhans of harassing him and hurling casteist abuses.

Kumar’s family has alleged that he was humiliated when he went to collect a memorandum at a meeting Bharatiya Kisan Union-Loktantrik (BKU-L) at Gola block of Lakhimpur Kheri on August 28.

Hailing from Lakhimpur Kheri, Kumar joined as village development officer around eight months ago. He was unmarried and lived with his family at Shiv Sagar colony.

Circle Officer, City, Vijay Anand said that after receiving a call early Thursday morning, a police team rushed to Kumar’s residence. Police found his body hanging from a hook in his room with a rope around his neck. The body was brought down and sent for autopsy, which confirmed that death occurred due to hanging.

Police said Kumar’s father Komal Prasad has alleged that Devariya village head’s son Hardev Singh, Rasoolpur village pradhan’s husband Zubhair Ahmed and Rasoopur resident Gayasuddin used to harass his son, who was in charge of Devariya and Rasoolpur gram panchayats. Prasad also alleged that the accused would threaten him and demand money from him.

He further said Kumar was publicly humiliated and abused on casteist lines during the BKU-L meeting on August 28. Prasad added that the accused also posted objectionable comments on the social media about his son and would threaten him.

An FIR has been lodged against nine people, including BKU-L president Rakesh Singh Chauhan and its officer-bearers, on charges of abetment of suicide at the City Kotwali police station. The police have invoked SC/ST Act against the accused, including the two relatives of pradhans.

On Friday, the police arrested five people — district-level office-bearers of BKU-L Mahesh Chandra Verma, Ram Singh Verma and Anil Swami, and Zubair and Gayasuddin. Four of them were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody, said SHO, City Kotwali police station, Fateh Singh.

Zubair, who was arrested on Friday evening, would be produced in court on Saturday, said Addl SP, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shailendra Lal. He said charges under the Information Technology Act would be added to the FIR because a video of the August 28 meeting went viral.

Police are conducting raids to trace the other accused, he said.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said he has received information that other officials had accompanied Kumar to the meeting and they are trying to identify them.