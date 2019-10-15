UP: Dalit student tied to tree, beaten up

Eight people were arrested on Sunday after a video showed that an 18-year-old Dalit student was tied to a tree, beaten up and his head partially shaved by a mob at a village in Sidharth Nagar district.

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday when the BSc student, a resident of Sagar Roja village, went to one Internet cafe in the neighbouring Bayarra village to check the status of a scholarship he had applied for, police said.

The teenager was caught by a 42-year-old shopkeeper, who alleged that the youth had been stalking his daughter for months, police said.

In the video, a mob can be seen assaulting the teenager, questioning him about a letter he allegedly wrote to the girl. He was repeatedly asked to reveal his mobile phone’s password, and when he refused, the shopkeeper shaved his head.

The victim’s family did not file any complaint until the Sidharth Nagar SP and the DM visited the two villages on Sunday. The family then got an FIR registered against seven people, including the shopkeeper, under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. All seven have been arrested along with a youth whose name was later added to the FIR.