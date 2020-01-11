UP: Dalit minor ‘raped’ and murdered, 2 held

A candle light march to protest crime against women in New Delhi (File/Reuters) A candle light march to protest crime against women in New Delhi (File/Reuters)

A SIX-YEAR-OLD Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered by two men, aged 18 and 19, in Prayagraj Thursday. Prayagraj SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said both the accused were arrested and are being questioned.

“The girl’s father has given a complaint alleging that the two men raped and killed her. We registered a rape case, but circumstances did not indicate sexual assault. The postmortem report is awaited… to know if the girl was raped before she was murdered. One of the accused is mentally unstable. We are investigating the matter to figure out the motive of the crime,” said Pankaj.

Another police officer said the girl was picked up from outside her school around 2 pm by one of the accused while she was with her friends. “Since one of the accused knew the girl, she accompanied him on his motorcycle. The accused then took her to a field nearby. After the girl could not be found until evening, the parents went enquiring with her friends. The accused had killed the girl by slitting her throat with a knife, which has been recovered,” said the officer.

He added, “The girl’s friends told her parents that she went out with an unidentified person on a motorcycle. The parents started looking for her and found her body lying in a farm around 300 metres away from the school. Thereafter, one of the accused was nabbed by local residents after a few persons informed them that they had seen the girl with him. He was beaten up by the group. We rescued the accused from the mob once we were informed. He has suffered injuries. Another accused was nabbed later,” said the officer.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s father, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and under relevant sections of POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

