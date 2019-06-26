UP criminal shot dead, 6 arrested after shootouts: Police

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted operations in at least seven places, leading to shoot-outs and encounters in which a wanted criminal was killed and six more history-sheeters arrested.

In late night operations, police in Muzaffarnagar said they killed a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. In the same district, three more encounters took place, leading to the arrest of three. Similar operations were also carried out in Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Saharanpur, police said.

The SHO of Mirapur police station in Muzaffarnagar said Aadesh Baliyan (38), killed in the encounter, was wanted in cases in the district and neighbouring Baghpat. On Monday night, they were tipped off about his presence in Sambhalheda locality. “Joint teams of the police and STF laid a trap and tried to nab him when he fired at us,” the SHO said.

He said police returned fire and Aadesh was shot in the chest. He was taken to the nearby community health centre where he was declared dead on arrival.

Explained Triggering controversy The issue of encounters in Uttar Pradesh are once again in limelight, with a controversy erupting on Monday by two senior West Bengal BJP leaders who said the party would follow the “Uttar Pradesh model” of giving a free hand to the police to wipe out criminals in encounters, when it gains power in West Bengal. Since the BJP government came to power in UP, at least 75 criminals have been killed in more than 3,500 encounters.

In two separate incidents in Kakrauli police station area of the district, Shaan Mohammad and Jamaluddin were arrested following an alleged exchange of fire with a police team. Meanwhile, the SHO of Nai Mandi police station said Mohammad Imran was arrested after an exchange of fire in which he was injured.

In Gorakhpur, one Vaibhav Andrews alias Golu, wanted in a murder case, was arrested after he was injured in an alleged exchange of fire with the police.

In Kanpur’s Sajeti police station area, Kailash Kumar Nishad, who has 13 cases lodged against him, was arrested after he was injured in alleged exchange of fire with the police Monday.

In Saharanpur, Salman alias Lala was arrested in Sadar Bazar police station area.