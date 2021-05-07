UP: Deaths stay above 350, CM says ‘satisfactory results’ from govt strategy

At least 353 people died of Covid-19 since Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 14,501, out of which over 2,263 deaths were reported in the last seven days.

Even as the daily deaths from Covid-19 remained above 350 for three straight days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the policy of “testing, tracking and treatment” has given “satisfactory results” and cited “a decline” in new cases despite daily testing remaining between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh.

At least 353 people died of Covid-19 since Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 14,501, out of which over 2,263 deaths were reported in the last seven days. The new positive cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 26,750, according to the bulletin. In the same period, 28,902 recovered, bringing down the active cases to 2,59,844. The active cases were highest on April 30 at 3,10,783.

The decline in active cases is being attributed to the high number of tests, curbs and vaccinations.