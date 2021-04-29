UP Covid cases near 12 lakh: Allahabad HC judge, BJP MLA among the dead

The Health Department bulletin said that the state recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll, with 266 people succumbing to the disease.

A judge of the Allahabad High Court and a BJP MLA from Bareilly district were among the Covid-related fatalities in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava, 59, had tested positive for coronavirus, was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow, officials said. He was a serving judge in the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will remain closed Thursday to mourn his death.

BJP MLA from Nawabganj, Kesar Singh Gangwar, also succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. The 64-year-old had tested positive on April 10 and was initially admitted to a hospital in Bareilly. Later, he had sought the intervention of Union Health Minister Harshvardhan for getting admitted to a Delhi hospital as doctors in Bareilly recommended plasma therapy to him.

Meanwhile, with the cases being now reported from rural areas, the government on Wednesday directed officials to prepare quarantine centres in villages. also.

During the review meeting with Team 11, formed for Covid-19 management, officials were told to ensure the availability of oxygen concentrator at every Community Health Centre in the state.

The Health Department bulletin said that the state recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll, with 266 people succumbing to the disease. Another 29,824 new cases pushed the infected tally to 11,82,848.