UP: Covid cases close to 4.5 lakh, over 6,500 have died till now

So far 1,26,79,576 samples have been tested for Covid in the state, out of which 1,70,297 were tested on Thursday. (Representational)

The Covid-19 count of Uttar Pradesh reached close to 4.50 lakh with an addition of 2,610 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the total 4,49,935 cases, 4,08,083 people have recovered and 6,589 have died. At least 49 patients died in the last 24 hours. The state now has 35,263 active cases.

Both Lucknow and Gorakhpur have reported six deaths each. The fresh cases include 296 from Lucknow, 199 from Prayagraj, 146 from Gorakhpur, 123 from Noida and 122 from Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of a 300-bed hospital at Balrampur’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, which is a satellite centre of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University.

At the event, the CM said that with Balrampur connecting with the KGMU, the locals will get better medical facilities and education. “There will be no shortage of faculties here and the citizen will get uninterrupted medical care,” he added.

