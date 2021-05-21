SC stays Allahabad HC order calling entire medical system in UP villages ‘at God’s mercy’

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the directions issued by the Allahabad High Court asking the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government to improve facilities at medical colleges in states within four months.

According to Live Law, a vacation bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai stayed the order after hearing submissions made by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Mehta told the apex court that even though the directions were “well-meaning”, they were difficult to implement. He also said that the ‘Ram Bharose (at the mercy of God)” remark by the High Court will have demoralising effect on health care professionals in the state, Live Law reported.

In its order, the Supreme Court also said that High Court should refrain from passing directions that cannot be implemented.

Earlier this week, the Allahabad HC observed that the “entire medical system” of Uttar Pradesh “pertaining to the smaller cities and villages can only be taken to be like a famous Hindi saying, Ram Bharose (at the mercy of God)”.

The court had made the observation after hearing a petition of a 64-year-old patient, Santosh Kumar, who was reported “missing” from Meerut District Hospital on April 21 by relatives as his body was disposed of by authorities as unidentified.

Apart from improving facilities at medical colleges, the High Court had also asked the UP government to provide B- and C-Grade towns of the state at least 20 ambulances; every village two ambulances with Intensive Care Unit facilities; oxygen facilities at all nursing home beds; an oxygen plant at nursing homes with more than 30 beds; and more ICU beds at all nursing homes and hospitals.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the number of active coronavirus cases in the state has come down by 68 per cent since the peak, while 172 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Earlier this week, CM Yogi Adityanath had said the situation in UP was not “out of control”, and that the state was prepared for a third wave if it comes.