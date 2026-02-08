UP court acquits 22 in Muzaffarnagar riots murder, arson case

A Muzaffarnagar court has acquitted 22 people in a murder, loot and arson case linked to the 2013 riots, citing lack of evidence to prove charges.

By: PTI
2 min readFeb 8, 2026 11:13 AM IST
The judge cited lack of evidence and failure of the prosecution to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt.A court has acquitted 22 accused in a murder, loot and arson case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A court here has acquitted 22 people in connection with a murder, loot and arson case linked to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, citing lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar acquitted the accused on Saturday, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, government counsel Narendra Sharma said.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet against 26 people in the case related to incidents reported from Mohammadpur Raisingh village on September 8, 2013.

During the pendency of the trial, four of the accused died, leaving 22 to face the proceedings.

According to the prosecution, a complaint was lodged by one Haneef, alleging that hundreds of rioters attacked houses in the village, looted property and later set homes on fire.

It was alleged that the complainant’s father, Rahishuddin, was beaten to death during the attack.

The rioters were also accused of damaging a mosque and setting ablaze a motorcycle belonging to a police constable.

Story continues below this ad

The acquitted accused are Anil, Subhash, Sanjeev, Karan, Sher Singh, Rishipal, Hansarpal, Pramod, Vikki, Badal, Madan, Jainarain, Brijvir, Vinod, Kala, Parveen, Jagpal, Prempal, Pappu, Nitu, Bhura and Harender Singh, all residents of Mohammadpur Raisingh village.

More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement