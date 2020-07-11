Another record increase: Lockdown in force, no let up in case rise

Lucknow reported the most infections, 140, in 24 hours. (Representational) Lucknow reported the most infections, 140, in 24 hours. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections as an addition of 1,338 cases took the tally to 33,700. The state health department also reported 27 deaths, which pushed up its toll to 889.

The record jump in cases came on a day the state implemented 55-hour restrictions from 10 pm. This increase was also the fourth straight 1,000-plus jump this week. The previous highest daily spike in cases, 1,332, was recorded on July 7.

Most of the latest deaths, seven, were reported from Kanpur Nagar, which is among the worst-affected districts, followed by three in Lucknow. Varanasi, Gonda, and Jhansi reported two cases each, while one fatality each occurred in Meerut, Saharanpur, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Mathura, Sultanpur, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Jalaun, Mirzapur and Hathras districts. Till date, most fatalities have occurred in Agra (93), followed by Meeut (86), and Kanpur Nagar (78).

Lucknow reported the most infections, 140, in 24 hours. It was followed by Ghaziabad with 124 cases and 87 in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), both of which are close to Delhi. Kanpur Nagar and Barabanki reported 69 cases each, while 61 cases were detected in Jhansi, 59 in Meerut and 50in Varanasi.

Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said at present the state’s active caseload was 11,024.

The government, meanwhile, amended its previous order, allowing all industrial units to function, provided they follow social-distancing norms, and establish proper Covid-19 help desks in their units.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath administration had allowed industrial units to operate only in rural areas, with industrial units with “continuous production” receiving approval to function in urban areas.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi clarified that all religious places would remain open over the weekend. Railway stations and airports will also remain open so that passengers do not face problems.

The state administration starteda special three-day cleanliness campaign from Friday. Adityanath also asked officials to carry out rapid antigen tests in every household in this period.

“A special cleanliness campaign has been initiated from July 10-13 to create awareness about Covid-19, vector-borne diseases and other ailments. Under the campaign, door-to-door surveillance should be done and rapid antigen tests should be conducted in every household,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Adityanath said the number of lab technicians should be increased, and 15,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted per day.

The Chief Minister instructed all the ministers in his government to monitor the campaign in their districts.

Referring to the curbs that will be in place till 5 am on July 13, Adityanath said the police should conduct effective patrolling and implement the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said Adityanath would dedicate seven new RT-PCR test laboratories at a programme here on Saturday. These seven labs will be set up in Aligarh, Varanasi, Gonda, Moradabad, Bareilly, Mirzapur and Balrampur hospital in Lucknow.

Prasad said 38,006 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of specimens examined to 10.74 lakh.

The official said strict action would be taken against those who step out of their homes without face covers, adding that the penalty had been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

