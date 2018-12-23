4 cops transferred over video of ‘SP worker’s aides thrashing women’

Jaunpur SP Dinesh Pal Singh on Saturday transferred four policemen in connection with a video purportedly showing women being beaten up by associates of Deep Chand, brother of SP MLA Jagdish Sonkar, over a land dispute.

Advertising

“Sarai Khwaja SHO Rajesh Yadav and sub-inspectors Jagdish Yadav, Kaushlendra Dubey and Prabhu Dayal have been sent to Reserve Police Lines, Jaunpur,” said Circle Officer Vinay Kumar Dwivedi. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.

The video purportedly shows Deep Chand standing by while his associates allegedly beat up women at Kakor Gahana village. The incident allegedly occurred on December 14.

“Deep Chand, pramukh of Karanja Kala block, is the elder brother of…. Jagdish Sonkar… the party sought an explanation from him. Since his answer was not convincing, the party suspended him,” said SP’s Jaunpur district president Lal Bahadur Yadav.

Advertising

Circle Officer, Sadar (Gorakhpur), Vinay Kumar Dwivedi said that Deep Chand had recently purchased a plot in Kakor Gahana village, and owners of the neighbouring land had been demanding a passage to reach their fields. On December 14, when Deep Chand reached the plot to take possession, a heated argument took place. Deep Chand’s associates then allegedly thrashed the women present with a stick.

An FIR was lodged against five persons after the video went viral. Four of them have been arrested and are in judicial custody, police said.