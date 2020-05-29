UP: Cops, health workers attacked during cremation of migrant, 9 held

The attack happened around 6 pm on Wednesday. Stones and bricks were pelted at the police vehicle and ambulance.” The attack happened around 6 pm on Wednesday. Stones and bricks were pelted at the police vehicle and ambulance.”

Nine persons were arrested and several others booked in Gopiganj area of Bhadohi on Thursday, a day after a group of villagers allegedly pelted stones and attacked health workers and policemen when they had gone to help with the cremation of a migrant worker.

The 42-year-old had returned from Surat in a truck on Tuesday and died the same day at a hospital after his family members took him there. His Covid test report is awaited.

Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said, “There were rumours in Rampur Ghat that coronavirus may spread in the area if the body is cremated there. The attack happened around 6 pm on Wednesday. Stones and bricks were pelted at the police vehicle and ambulance.”

The cremation was, however, completed the same evening.

Bhadohi Chief Medical Officer, Dr Lakshmi Singh, said, “After the man returned from Surat and reached home, he complained of mild fever. So, his family members took him to the district hospital the same day where he collapsed and died… We are waiting for the (Covid) report.” The CMO said post-mortem was not conducted due to Covid-19 precautions.

According to police, the situation flared up when the body was brought to the village for cremation. “When a police team along with some health workers reached Rampur Ghat along the Ganga for the cremation, villagers pelted stones at them. An ambulance and a police van were damaged and some health workers and policemen suffered minor injuries,” Circle Officer of Gyanpur police station, Kalu Singh, said.

A case has been registered against 35 people and 40 unidentified persons.

