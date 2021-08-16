UP cops arrest Chennai man for remarks against PM on social media

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in Chennai for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

A case was lodged in this connection at Jaunpur City Kotwali police station last week following which a police team visited Chennai and arrested Manmohan Mishra from his home on Friday.

Circle Officer, City (Jaunpur), Jitendra Kumar Dubey said on Sunday that the accused is being brought to Jaunpur on transit remand.

The case was registered under IPC section 505 (statements relating to public mischief). The police also invoked provisions of Information Technology Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

The police refused to share details of the case and said they would speak to the media after the accused is brought to Jaunpur.

According to a senior officer in Tamil Nadu Police, they were informed about the arrest by the UP Police team.

“A native of Jaunpur, Mishra was settled in Chennai for the past 30 years. He was living with family at Madhavaram in Chennai suburbs,” said an officer. “Fluent in Tamil as well, Mishra was working as an agent for north Indian labourers and families in Chennai to avail government services and certificates. We were informed about the charge against him but we do not know the exact content of the video against the Prime Minister, which is in Hindi.”

“They [UP Police team] took him to UP after completing required medical and legal procedures,” the officer said.