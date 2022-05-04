scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
UP cop, who ‘sexually assaulted’ 13-year-old rape survivor, arrested

The teen, allegedly raped by four men over three days, was sexually assaulted again by the SHO of a police station where she had been left by her attackers, police said on Wednesday.

By: PTI | Prayagraj |
May 4, 2022 7:37:15 pm
Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police Prem Prakash said the SHO was arrested from near the Allahabad High Court. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested from Prayagraj the SHO accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old gangrape victim.

Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police Prem Prakash said the SHO was arrested from near the Allahabad High Court.

The teen, allegedly raped by four men over three days, was sexually assaulted again by the SHO of a police station where she had been left by her attackers, police said on Wednesday.

Till now, police have arrested six people in the case, the chilling details of which emerged after the victim narrated her ordeal to an NGO, which approached the superintendent of police. Following his intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

