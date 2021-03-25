UP cop trying to resolve row shot in Agra village

The ADG said teams have been formed to arrest Vishwa Nath, who fled from the spot after opening fire at the S-I.

A SUB-INSPECTOR of Uttar Pradesh Police, who was trying to resolve a dispute over potato harvesting between two brothers in an Agra village, was killed after one of the brothers opened fire at him Wednesday evening.

According to police, sub-inspector Prashant Yadav, 35, was posted at the Khandauli police station.

ADG (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna said the incident took place in Neherra village, which is under the jurisdiction of Khandauli police station. “There was a dispute between two brothers – Vishwa Nath and Shiv Nath – over harvesting patotoes in the farm. In the evening, Shiv Nath called the police station and informed that Vishwa Nath was threatening his men and not letting them harvest potatoes,” said the ADG.

“S-I Prashant and constable Chandra Sen reached the village immediately, and on seeing them, Vishwa Nath started running. When the S-I and the constable followed him and got closer, Vishwa Nath fired a round from an illegal countrymade pistol,” Krishna said. “The bullet hit the S-I on the neck.”

The constable escaped unhurt, while the S-I was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

The ADG said teams have been formed to arrest Vishwa Nath, who fled from the spot after opening fire at the S-I.

Yadav, a resident of Bulandshahr, joined service in 2015. “He was a brave officer and we will do everything to help his family,” Krishna said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the death and announced financial help of Rs 50 lakh to the S-I’s family, a government job to a dependent and a road to be named after him in his village. “Strict action will be taken the against the accused,” said a release by the chief minister’s office.