UP: Cop suspended for ‘pushing’ disabled man at police station

The man has alleged that he was assaulted by constable Kiran Pal.

A police constable was suspended after an online video showed him pushing a differently-abled man at the premises of the Saurikh police station in Kannauj. The man has alleged that he was assaulted by constable Kiran Pal.

The incident took place after the man, an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly parked his vehicle on a busy road.

In the video, he is seen telling policemen at the station that he had stepped out to buy medicines for his children when the constable started hitting him. “He has beaten me up so much. My clothes are torn and my leg has swollen.”

He is also heard saying that he lost a leg in an accident while he worked at a company.

In a tweet on Friday night, the Kannauj police wrote, “After a report was submitted by an inspector with regard to the unfortunate incident involving a physically disabled person, Kannauj SP has suspended the constable with immediate effect.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.