UP cop booked for ‘abducting, assaulting’ fraud case accused

A police officer in UP’s Bulandshahr has been suspended and booked for allegedly abducting an accused in a fraud case from Aligarh and torturing him during investigation.

“Policeman Ajay Kumar is posted at Kotwali Nagar Police Station and was the investigating officer in a fraud case. Without the permission of senior authorities, the policeman took the accused into custody and it was alleged that he was beaten up by police. The allegations have been found to be true and he has been suspended with immediate effect. Further probe into the case will also take place,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr.

As per police, a case was filed on September 16 against Aligarh-based businessman Abhishek Tiwari. It was alleged that Abhishek carried out a financial fraud after a cheque of Rs 6 lakh issued by him bounced.

Since the FIR section did not merit a punishment of more than seven years, a notice had to be sent through court as there was no ground for arrest or custody, said a senior police official. Despite this, the policeman detained Abhishek from Aligarh on Thursday.