UP: Cop arrested for social media post on PM, CM

A POLICE sub-inspector (S-I) was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, UP Chief Minister and also a particular religion on social media. The cases against Sub-Inspector Vijay Pratap Singh, who is under suspension, was filed at the Civil Lines police station last month.

Vijay Pratap Singh was produced before a local court in Etawah that sent him to judicial custody, said station house officer, Civil Lines police station, Jitendra Singh. Vijay Pratap is a 2017-batch officer.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Etawah, Ram Yash Singh said a departmental inquiry against Vijay Pratap Singh was pending and that a notice has been issued to him.

According to the police, local residents filed complaints against Vijay Pratap for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government and also a particular religion on social media. Two cases were filed against him.

“In all, five cases have been filed against Vijay Pratap in Etawah,” said Jitendra Singh.

In July, a case was filed after Vijay Pratap allegedly got into a scuffle with a lawyer at court campus, said police. A case was filed at Civil Lines police station.

In March this year, police booked Vijay Pratap and three others for allegedly damaging a religious structure at a village in Sahso police station area in Etawah. Vijay Pratap was deployed in the village to ensure that local residents follow the lockdown norms. Police said, Vijay Pratap allegedly told people to gather at a spot in the village and instigated them to damage a religious structure. A police team later got the structure repaired.

