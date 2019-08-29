UP: Contractor shoots self at PWD office

A 45-YEAR-OLD private contractor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced pistol at the office of the chief engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) in Nadesar area of Varanasi district Wednesday. A suicide note was found, police said.

Police said the victim, Awadhesh Srivastava, was upset over alleged delay in payment — around Rs 5 crore — for work done by him.

A police team went to the spot and seized the body. A team of forensics officials were also called in to collect evidence. No complaint has been filed yet.

Station House Officer, Cantonment police station, Ashwani Chaturvedi said that on Wednesday morning, Srivastava reached chief engineer Ambika Singh’s office and raised the issue of his pending dues. “During discussion, Awadhesh suddenly took out his licensed pistol and shot himself in the head,” said Chaturvedi.

Hearing gunshots, PWD officials went to the chief engineer’s office. Police were also informed. Srivastava, who hailed from Varanasi, had been working as a contractor for several years, sources said.

“We have recovered a suicide note in which the deceased questioned working of PWD officials and that his pending dues should be cleared,” said Chaturvedi.

He added that in the suicide note, some PWD officials have been named. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Varanasi, Anil Kumar, “We are verifying the claims made in the suicide note. A probe is on,”