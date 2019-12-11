UP constable booked for ‘sodomising’ teen on police campus

The suspect is absconding. The suspect is absconding.

A POLICE head constable was booked for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in his room on the premises of the police station he was posted at in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on December 6. The boy’s father was detained at the police station on a complaint alleging illegal construction and the boy had gone to meet his father. The suspect is absconding.

The case was lodged Monday after the boy’s family approached the Kasganj SP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan. The SP also suspended the head constable the same day.

“Medical examination of the boy was done and the report said no injury was found on the body. His statement was recorded before the magistrate,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi.

As per the father’s complaint, the visited the police station on December 6 to give him lunch. The head constable, who was at the police station, asked the boy to go to his room on the police station campus on the pretext of bringing something.

“The complainant alleged that soon after the boy left, the head constable followed. He then overpowered the boy and sodomised him,” said an officer. The boy went home and informed his family. “The boy’s father was let off later in the day,” the officer said.

