UP constable booked for ‘sodomising’ teen on police campus

A POLICE head constable was booked for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in his room on the premises of the police station he was posted at in Kasganj on December 6. The boy’s father was detained at the police station on a complaint alleging illegal construction and the boy had gone to meet his father. The suspect is absconding.

The case was lodged Monday after the boy’s family approached the Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP). The case was registered based on the father’s complaint against the head constable under IPC section 377 (Unnatural offences).

Kasganj SP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan also suspended the head constable the same day. “Medical examination of the boy was done and the report said no injury was found on the body. His statement was recorded before the magistrate,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi.

The station officer (SO) of the local police station said on Friday, a complaint was filed that a man (the boy’s father) was doing illegal construction at his residence. A police team reached the spot and brought the man to the police station.

As per the father’s complaint, in the afternoon on December 6, his son visited the police station to give him lunch. The head constable, who was at the police station, asked the boy to go to his room on the police station campus on the pretext of bringing something.

“The complainant alleged that soon after the boy left, the head constable , too, followed. He then overpowered the boy and sodomised him,” said the SO. The boy went home and informed his family members. “The boy’s father was let off later in the day from the police station,” said the SO.

