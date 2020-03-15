UP: Congress worker puts up posters of CM, BJP leaders

A Congress worker put up posters with photographs of CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other BJP leaders who were accused in cases of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots with a message saying, “when will recovery be done from these rioters”. (File photo) A Congress worker put up posters with photographs of CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other BJP leaders who were accused in cases of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots with a message saying, “when will recovery be done from these rioters”. (File photo)

A day after posters apparently put by Samajwadi Party leader carrying photograhps of BJP leaders were allegedly removed, a Congress worker on Friday night too put up posters near state BJP headquarters and the Hazratganj crossing with photographs of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other BJP leaders who were accused in cases of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots with a message saying, “when will recovery be done from these rioters”.

Police, however, removed these posters on Saturday.

The posters put up by the Congress worker, Sudhanshu Bajpai (28), came up next to the hoardings with photographs of the people who faced notices to pay for damages in Lucknow during anti-CAA protest violence in Lucknow in December.

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh had put up posters with photographs of former Union minister Chimayanad and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar late Thursday night. Police had denied finding any such poster and had claimed that they did not remove them, whereas SP IP leader IP Singh had said that posters were removed by policemen. Speaking to The Sunday Express on Saturday, Congress worker Sudhanshi Bajpai said, “I put up the posters around midnight. The police have removed them. I feel if the government is doing such unconstitutional things, they should be shown a mirror.”

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Dinesh Singh said, “We removed them (posters). A probe is on.”

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu confirmed that Bajpai is a party worker. “The CM wants to shame people in an unconstitutional manner. We are against this. We support our worker,” said Lallu.

The police lodged a case against two persons over the hoardings put by Congress workers. “Two people — Sudhanshu Bajpai and Laalu Kannaujia — have been named in the FIR. Their names were written on the poster. They have been booked because the hoarding does not have the name of the publisher which is compulsory. Another section for defacement of public property under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been slapped against them,” said DCP (Central) Dinesh Singh.

The complaint was lodged by the local police outpost in charge.

