UP: Congress, SP to boycott marathon Assembly session

EVEN AS the state government is aiming at setting a record by holding a special two day session of the Legislative Assembly round-the-clock to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2, the main opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have decided to boycott the special session.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), however, has not made its stand clear yet. Senior party leaders said no instructions had been issued to attend the session. Several also cited personal engagements.

While the Congress has made it clear that none of its legislators would attend the session, the SP said its MLAs would be busy with the party’s own event on October 2.

“When they (state government) are adamant on killing democracy, what kind of discussion do they plan to have in the name of Mahatma Gandhi? There is no law and order in the state, there is no employment and the government is unable to do much about it,” claimed Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

He added, “We will not attend the session just to become part of some record making. There are more pressing issues in the state that should be addressed but the government is not allowing any space for anyone to raise their voice. So what is the point of attending the session?”

The Congress has announced a “peace march” from Shaheed Smarak to Gandhi statue near GPO in Lucknow on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti and senior leaders have been asked to participate in it.

Meanwhile, a senior legislator of SP, who did not wish to be named, said, “In fact, we were the first to organise our own event, a bhajan programme, to mark Gandhi Jayanti at Gandhi Pratima in Lucknow. Our party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, will participate, along with all our party MLAs and MLCs. Moreover, we also fail to understand the actual motive of the exercise, (two-day Assembly session) where more than about Mahatma Gandhi, the government will be speaking about its own schemes and initiatives.”

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Our party is organising its own event to mark Gandhi Jayanti, which would be led by Akhilesh ji. All the party legislators along with senior leaders will be present there.”

While the Bahujan Samaj Party is yet to make any announcement, sources said that many of its leaders are likely to be absent at the two-day session. “I will be busy with the ongoing bypoll campaign and will not be able to attend the Assembly session,” BSP leader Lalji Verma said.

BSP leader and MLA Sukhdev Rajbhar, said, “We will all be in Lucknow on Tuesday for a party meeting, where it will become clear.”