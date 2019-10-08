UP Congress revamp: Ajay Kumar Lallu is the new state unit chief

FOUR MONTHS after the Congress’s disastrous show in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party revamped its state unit on Monday, replacing Raj Babbar with Ajay Kumar Lallu as the new PCC chief.

Advertising

Deviating from former party president Rahul Gandhi’s practice of appointing working presidents, Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed four vice-presidents. The party also set up an 18-member advisory council to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and an eight-member working group on strategy and planning.

While senior leaders like Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Mohsina Kidwai, Nirmal Khatri, Ajay Rai, Pradeep Mathur, P L Punia, R P N Singh, Rashid Alvi and Zafar Ali Naqvi are members of the advisory council, Jitin Prasada, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Masood and Pradeep Jain Aditya are members of the working group.

With Lallu, who was the CLP leader, appointed PCC chief, Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Mishra will be the new CLP leader. Mishra is the daughter of senior leader Pramod Tiwari.

Advertising

The party’s vice-presidents for the state are Virender Chaudhary, Pankaj Malik, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Deepak Kumar. While Chaudhary will be in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Malik will look after Western UP. Tripathi and Kumar have been given charge of all the frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress, Seva Dal.

In another significant rejig, the Congress high command gave Gourav Gogoi, who is in-charge of West Bengal, the additional charge of Manipur and Tripura as well.