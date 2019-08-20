UP Congress gears up to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

A general knowledge competition for school students across the state, a newly designed logo, and health and blood donation camps. These are among some of the events the Congress will organise to mark former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary on August 20.

Advertising

Leaders believe that the events will boost morale of party workers after its crushing defeat in the general elections.

The party has prepared a logo to mark the celebrations and its leaders have been asked to use it in publicity material. The logo has a portrait of Rajiv Gandhi with @ 75 written on it.

Teams of senior leaders along with youth leaders are busy giving the final shape to general knowledge competition, called Young India Dream, in each of the 75 districts in the next 15 days. Through the competition, the party aims to enroll at least 5,000 students from every district into the party. The event will be organised for students from classes 8 to 12. The winner will be awarded a laptop; the runner-up a smart phone; the second runner-up a sports bicycle along with various consolation prizes, sources said.

Advertising

Teams have been formed for the event, which is likely to take place on September 1. Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who is co-ordinating the event, said, “The final date for the general knowledge competition is yet to be finalised, but the event will be grand. Moreover, we are holding different events on August 20, the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.”

Besides, youths are being asked to upload a one-minute video with the hashtag “Mera bhi ek sapna hai” describing their dream for India.

In Lucknow, the Congress will hold various events such as health camps, garlanding of statues of Rajiv Gandhi, organising of blood donation camps, distribution of fruits in different hospitals, including KGMU and Lohia hospital, plantation drives and distribution of food at orphanages on August 20.

The day is expected to conclude with a rally, Rajiv Sandesh Yatra. UP Congress Committee spokesperson Pradeep Singh said the rally will start from the Awadh crossing and culminate at the Gandhi statue near Alambagh metro station.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted that he will draw attention to his father’s achievements each day this week. He started the series by sharing a video about “information technology revolution”.