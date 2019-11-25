UP Congres expels 10 over indiscipline

Three days after the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) issued showcause notices to 11 state leaders for holding an “unnecessary” meeting against a decision of the All India Congress Committee, 10 of the leaders were expelled from the party for six years on Sunday.

The 11 leaders had recently held a meeting at the residence of former MP Santosh Singh in Lucknow and raised concerns over fresh appointments in the state Congress committee, including those who had recently joined the party. They had also decided to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to express their concerns and to hold a convention in Western UP of state leaders who felt sidelined in the new committee.

Those expelled include veteran leader Ram Krishna Dwivedi and Satya Dev Tripathi, who served as chairman and member of the disciplinary committee, respectively, and were also state ministers. Others on the list include former MLAs Mudhar Narayan Mishra, Vinod Chaudhary, Nek Chandra Pandey, former Youth Congress president Swayam Prakash Goswami and former Gorakhpur district president Sanjeev Singh.