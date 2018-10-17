UP Cong to hold kanya pujan in Lucknow office

Sewa Dal state organisation secretary Rajesh Singh said that similar pujas were performed in Varanasi. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Sewa Dal state organisation secretary Rajesh Singh said that similar pujas were performed in Varanasi. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Having depicted its chief Rahul Gandhi as a “Shiv bhakt” and “pandit” in the recent past, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has now decided to organise a “kanya pujan aur falahar” at its headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The function will involve worshipping girls as part of the Navratri celebrations and will be organised by the party’s affiliate Sewa Dal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had started the tradition of holding kanya pujan during the nine-day festival, at his official residence after his party came to power last year. This the first time that the function will be held at the party state head office.

“Sewa Dal has been doing the social work in the past as well, like volunteering during Kumbh melas, holding pujas at temples etc. This time, they decided to do it at party office as well, which is welcome as poor girls would be served falahar,” said Congress state president Raj Babbar who confirmed his participation.

Sewa Dal state organisation secretary Rajesh Singh said that similar pujas were performed in Varanasi on Tuesday, and they have covered districts like Gorakhpur, Ballia, etc.

