UP: Cong leaders meet dead girl’s family, give them `5 lakh

The delegation, was led by Congress national secretary Rohit Chaudhary and state unit vice president Pankaj Mallik. (Twitter@RohitChINC)

A Congress delegation sent by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the family of Sudiksha Bhati and assured the family that the Congress would support them in the fight for justice for her. Sudiksha, 19, who was among the district toppers in the Class XII exams last year and was studying in the US on a scholarship, died in a road accident in Bulandshahr recently.

Her family alleged that she fell off a motorcycle driven by a relative, who braked to avoid two men on another two-wheeler who were harassing her.

The delegation, led by Congress national secretary Rohit Chaudhary and including former MLA and state unit vice president Pankaj Mallik, gave financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the family.

In a letter to the family members that was handed over by the delegation, Priyanka said the incident “affected her deeply.”

She wrote that she had heard a speech by Sudiksha and felt that she was a “very talented and brave girl.” Priyanka said Sudiksha used to feel for the problems faced by girls and had commitment towards education of girls.

The Congress leader told the family members not to waver in the fight for justice as the party “would stand firmly with them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd