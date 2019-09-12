UP: Complaint against BJP MLA for using foul language, threatening govt official

A state government official here on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Bariya BJP MLA Surendra Singh for allegedly using foul language against him and threatening him on phone, police said.

Surendra Singh admitted to have spoken to the complainant, Ram Kishore, but did not comment on the allegations against him.

Kishore, superintending engineer in the state electricity department, alleged that the MLA called him on Wednesday and pressured him to transfer a junior engineer (JE).

According to the complaint, when Kishore tried explaining to Singh the difficulties in doing so, the MLA used foul language and threatened him.

The complainant alleged there was a threat to his life, the police said.

Kishore said he has also forwarded copies of the complaint, along with a recording of his conversation with Singh, to senior officials of his department and the district administration.

Ballia Kotwali incharge Vipin Singh said he has received the complaint and action will be taken soon in the matter.

Surendra Singh told PTI that he had called Kishore in connection with the JE’s transfer. He said he had also brought the matter to the district magistrate’s notice.

The BJP MLA, however, refused to comment on the allegations that he abused Kishore and threatened him.