UP: Community panchayat chief held for ‘social boycott’ of man’s family

According to the FIR registered on the basis of the husband’s complaint, the panchayat issued the “diktat” in a meeting held last month to lift the “social boycott” on the man’s family ordered in 2015. According to the FIR registered on the basis of the husband’s complaint, the panchayat issued the “diktat” in a meeting held last month to lift the “social boycott” on the man’s family ordered in 2015.

JHANSI police Saturday arrested the head of a community panchayat facing allegations of issuing a directive that a “fine” of Rs 5 lakh would be imposed on a man for marrying a woman belonging to another caste in 2015. According to the FIR registered on the basis of the husband’s complaint, the panchayat issued the “diktat” in a meeting held last month to lift the “social boycott” on the man’s family ordered in 2015.

While it is not mentioned in the FIR, the man claimed to mediapersons that the community panchayat chief also said his (complainant’s) family members would be “allowed in the community only if they drink cow urine and eats cow dung”.

On Friday, a meeting of the panchayat was about to start but officials from the district administration reached the spot and stopped it.

The people gathered there were given a warning and asked to go home.

The man filed a complaint later in the day based on which an FIR was registered against the community panchayat head and others.

“The panchayat meeting did not take place Friday after a team of district administration and police went there. Role of other persons is being probed,” said a senior police officer.

Police have also issued notices to five persons who were part of the panchayat, telling them to sign a bond to maintain peace, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.