UP college teacher booked for ‘objectionable’ Facebook post on Durga

(Express Photo/Representational)

A case was registered against a teacher at a private degree college in Jaunpur district after he allegedly shared an “objectionable” post on Hindu Goddess Durga on his Facebook account on Sunday, police said. The accused, identified as Dinesh Yadav Unmukt, is absconding.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC along with section 66F of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The case was registered based on a complaint of Pawan Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, after a screenshot of Unmukt’s post went viral on social media and drew criticism. Unmukt later removed the post.

“A screenshot of the post was shared widely. I got an FIR registered against the accused. Unmukt teaches at Thakur Mativar Singh Post Graduate College in Madiyahun area. A police team was sent there to nab him but he is on leave. We also checked at his residence in Bairi village, but he was not there either,” said the SHO.

On his Facebook account, Dinesh has mentioned that he is an Assistant Professor at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) in Jaunpur and that he had been a student of TD Inter College, Jaunpur, and Allahabad University. While the Post Graduate College is affiliated with the VBSPU, his claim of being an assistant professor there was denied by the university administration.