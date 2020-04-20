Yogi Adityanath: Won’t be able to perform last rites of my father due to lockdown

Yogi Adityanath said: “I wanted to visit him (father) in his last moments but couldn’t do so because I was involved in planning the fight against coronavirus.” Yogi Adityanath said: “I wanted to visit him (father) in his last moments but couldn’t do so because I was involved in planning the fight against coronavirus.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15.

The chief minister said he would not be able to perform the last rites because of the lockdown.

Expressing his grief, the chief minister in a statement said, “He inculcated the habits of being honest, hard work and to work for the public welfare in me. I wanted to visit him in his last moments but couldn’t do so because I was involved in planning the fight against coronavirus. I will not be able to take part in the last rites because of the lockdown. I would request my mother and well-wishers to adhere to the practices of lockdown during the last rites.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Bisht passed away at around 10.44 am.

Various political leaders including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their condolences.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd