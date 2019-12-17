UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ‘Rashtra Mandir’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

THE IMPORTANCE of the temple to be built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya was the same as that of a ‘Rashtra Mandir’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Jharkhand Monday, “The Ram Mandir will not be just any other temple. It will be a national temple that will be built at the birthplace of Lord Ram. It will be the soul of India. This temple will show the world the strength of India’s democracy and judiciary. The path of construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya has been paved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Adityanath said.

He addressed three public meetings as part of campaigning for the fifth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. He claimed that the opposition parties, including the Congress, never wanted a solution for Ramjanmabhoomi, adding that the BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh helped in paving way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Congress and its allies were in favour of corruption, terrorism, Naxalism, anarchy and oppose the Ram temple, he alleged.

The CM said Ram Rajya was a true example of good governance. “It was a state where no one was discriminated against. Connecting the poor with welfare schemes of the government and guaranteeing security is also Ram Rajya,” he said.

He also sought the contribution of bricks from every family in Jharkhand for constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Every Dalit and tribal will proudly proclaim that it is the temple of their Lord Ram,” he said.

The CM said the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was dedicated to welfare of the poor and the current term is dedicated to the nation. PM Modi at the Centre, CM Raghubar Das in Jharkhand and all BJP-ruled states are making sincere efforts in this direction, he claimed. Speaking about welfare schemes, Adityanath said the poor were being provided free houses, toilets, electricity and gas connections. Adityanath said India’s stature in the world has grown during PM Modi’s second term

Adityanath said during the Congress rule, the money spent in the name of welfare was actually siphoned off to Italy. “There is no democracy in Congress, RJD and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. For them, family is everything,” said the

Chief Minister.

-With inputs from PTI

