UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Muslims in Gorakhpur to clear CAA doubts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigns in support of Citizenship Amendment Act as part of ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’. (Photo: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigns in support of Citizenship Amendment Act as part of ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday met Muslim community members in Gorakhpur to clear the confusion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and explained that the move was in line with India’s tradition of sheltering persecuted people.

“Those who did not have citizenship and are living in India, this law gives them citizenship… It is the tradition of India to give shelter to persecuted people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought CAA to give citizenship to such people,” news agency PTI quoted Adityanath as saying while interacting with many Muslim community members on his way from Gorakhnath temple to Haji Chaudhari Kaif-ul-Wara’s shop.

Adityanath added that the law was not meant to take away anyone’s citizenship but the Congress, Samajwadi Party and its allies are “unfortunately” trying to mislead people by spreading confusion and violence. “This people’s awareness programme is aimed at clearing confusion and doubts spread against CAA,” the UP chief minister said.

The BJP on Sunday launched a 10-day campaign across the nation to spread awareness in support of the law. In his home turf Gorakhpur, Adityanath also walked down to the shop of Haji Chaudhari Kaif-ul-Wara and handed him a booklet on the law saying, “This is a booklet about CAA, read it and all doubts will be cleared. I thought of beginning the awareness campaign from here”

Kaifulwara promised to create awareness on the law and requested the chief minister to release the anti-CAA and NRC protesters with no criminal background.

Adityanath’s deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was part of another similar drive in Moradabad, reiterated the allegation on opposition parties, claiming that they are trying to misguide the public against the law to create disrupt peace in the state. He said the citizenship of Indian Muslims is fully secure and the CAA has been brought only help the persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also said the central government will interact with the country’s youth and clear any doubt they have regarding the new citizenship law, but will not talk to those who are part of the ‘tukde tukde gang’ and are raising Azadi slogans.

“We will talk to youngsters to clear if there is any confusion about the act but not with those who are talking about Azadi and are part of tukde tukde gang,” news agency PTI quoted Prasad saying at an event on the act organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday.

