Kamlesh Tiwari’s family meets Adityanath, demands capital punishment for killers

Two days after the murder of former Hindu Mahasabha president Kamlesh Tiwari created a political furore in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the deceased’s family at his official residence and assured that the guilty persons would not be spared.

Advertising

Tiwari’s mother, his wife and three sons spent around 30 minutes with the chief minister and demanded capital punishment for the killers. Adityanath assured all help to the family during the meeting and said the police was earnestly probing the case.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the chief minister, the slain leader’s wife Kiran said, “Yogi Adityanath has assured every possible action in the matter. We feel satisfied after meeting him. Our demand is that the killers should be given capital punishment.”

“I told the chief minister I want justice for my son and strict punishment should be given to the killers,” PTI quoted Tiwari’s mother Kusuma as saying.

Advertising

A day after Tiwari, one of the appellants in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya title suit case, was allegedly found murdered inside his house in Lucknow, three persons were arrested in Surat on Saturday.

Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Rashid Ahmed Pathan (22) and Faizan Shaikh (21) were arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Gujarat ATS and Crime Branch, Surat.

Tiwari’s family delayed his cremation after being adamant on meeting the chief minister to put forth their nine demands, including a probe into his murder by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a government job for one of Tiwari’s son and security for the family.

Meanwhile, police said on Sunday it came to light that the assailants were staying in a hotel in Naka Hindola area.

“According to the staff of the hotel, the two had told their names as Sheikh Ashfaqul Hussain and Muinuddin Pathan. On the day of the murder, both of them moved out of the hotel, wearing a saffron kurta, and there was a box of sweets in their hand,” PTI quoted UP Director General of Police OP Singh as saying.

“They came to the hotel on October 17 and left on October 18 afternoon. A saffron-coloured kurta with blood stains was lying on their bed. The towel, which has been retrieved, also has stains of blood. A box of a new mobile phone was also found from the spot. This is a big success in the course of the investigation. The police will soon reach the killer,” he said.

Adityanath on Saturday termed the murder as “an act of mischief to create terror” and added that guilty will be punished while announcing a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

“The elements who create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state will be strongly dealt with and their plans crushed. This type of incident will not be tolerated, and those involved will not be spared,” Adityanath said.