UP CM Adityanath speaks to father of Hathras victim, assures him of action against guilty

UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with family of woman, who was gang-raped in Hathras.

A day after the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday spoke to the father of the woman through a video call. The Chief Minister assured him of of all the possible help and action against the guilty.

“The CM has spoken to the father of the deceased woman of Hathras. Her father…asked for harshest penalty against the accused. The CM assured him that the most stringent action shall be taken against the accused and all possible help shall be provided to the family of the deceased,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The state government has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh and a house in Hathras developed by SUDA and a government job for one family member.

Earlier today, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the crime. Adityanath has asked the team to submit a report within seven days and said a fast-track court will begin hearing the case.

The step was taken reportedly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the chief minister and directed to ensure strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The body of the victim was cremated a little after 3 am Wednesday — with her family saying police had forcibly performed the last rites late at night even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time.

The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries. She was later shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment, before moving to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital. The police said the victim had been dragged into a field and gangraped. She had also been strangled with her dupatta.

