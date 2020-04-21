UP: CM says unable to attend father’s last rites due to coronavirus work

In a statement, Adityanath said that he has requested his mother and family members to complete the last rites, with the attendance of minimum possible people. In a statement, Adityanath said that he has requested his mother and family members to complete the last rites, with the attendance of minimum possible people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, died on Monday morning. He was 89.

Adityanath expressed his helplessness in attending the funeral, as he is in the middle of working out a strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state. In a statement, he said that he has requested his mother and family members to complete the last rites, with the attendance of minimum possible people.

He said he would them visit once the lockdown is over.

In a statement, Adityanath said, “…He gave me sanskar to work with honesty, selflessness and with complete devotion as a child. I wanted to see him (a last time) but could not visit him because of my responsibility towards 23 crore people of UP in the fight against coronavirus pandemic…”

Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told the media that Adityanath received information about his father’s demise while he was holding a review meeting with senior officials for coronavirus control and management.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said Anand Bisht, who was a native of Panchur village in the state’s Pauri Garhwal district, was associated with the BJP, had served as the party’s mandal unit president in Yamkeshwar block (of Pauri Garhwal), and his work as a party worker and active social worker will be remembered by the people.

BJP MLA from Yamkeshwar Ritu Khanduri said Bisht had set up a college in the block, which helped girls receive quality education. Bisht had handed over the college to the government recently.

On Rawat’s directive, state Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reached Punchur village on Monday and will attend the last rites. Rawat is also likely to be present during the cremation.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed their condolences.

